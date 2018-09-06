Vertonghen expects contract extension

Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen believes the north London club will use their option to extend his current contract by another year.

The Belgium international’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season but the Lilywhites have the option to trigger a one-year extension until June 2020.

Vertonghen was linked with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the off-season but appears content to stay on at Spurs.

“My contract is expiring at the end of the season, but Tottenham have an option to extend it with one year,” Vertonghen said.

“I think they will take up the option. We’ll see what happens.”

The 31-year-old joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2012 and has since racked up 256 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 11 goals.