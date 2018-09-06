Jorginho: I want to return to Serie A one day

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is loving life in the Premier League, but he nevertheless is keen on a return to Serie A in the future.

Jorginho signed for the Blues from Napoli in the off-season after four and a half years with the Partenopei. Prior to that, he also played in Serie A for Hellas Verona.

“There is a big difference, in terms of rhythm, physicality. Everybody knows this, of course, but I am enjoying it a lot,” Jorginho said on the difference between Serie A and the Premier League.

“I enjoy the high tempo of the matches and the fact that all the players get involved 100 per cent in the games.

“The Premier League is really nice, it’s wonderful. It is also quite difficult to explain certain things. You need to experience them personally to take it all in.

“When you come to a training centre [Cobham] with 38 football pitches, there is no need for any comments. You just need to go see it.”

However, Jorginho admitted that he has not lost the desire to play in Serie A in future.

“There were various things behind my departure from Napoli,” the 26-year-old said.

“The will of just one party is not enough. Serie A will always be one of the best leagues in the world. I hope to go back one day.”