Adams: Emery will need time to improve Arsenal

Arsenal will need time to adjust to new manager Unai Emery due to the wholesale changes that have been made at the club, according to former Gunner Tony Adams.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

Emery’s arrival marked the dawn of a new era at the north London outfit, after Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign came to an end last season, and Adams reckons fans will need patience as the Spanish tactician makes his mark on the team.

Arsenal lost their opening Premier League games against Manchester City and Chelsea before beating West Ham United and Cardiff City.

“They need time, the manager needs time as there have been massive changes going on – I think 19 staff got removed from their jobs in the summer,” he told The Debate. “It is big changes.

“But I was excited after Arsene left and there was change as I have been saying for the last 10 years we need resilience and a strong back four.

“I thought OK, go and get a new coach who will work with your back four so we will not be a soft touch away from home.

“I know we have had a tough start with Man City at home and Chelsea away, but I was just a bit disappointed we were not a bit more resilient.”

He added: “They only play when they have got the ball, they do not know what to do without the ball.

“It is going to take time, I know that, but I was just a little bit disappointed.”