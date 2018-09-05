Shaw: I nearly lost my leg after horror challenge

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has revealed that he nearly lost his leg following a horror challenge from Hector Moreno in a Champions League match against PSV.

Moreno’s reckless lunge on Shaw led to a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the English full-back has well and truly recovered and has performed well for the Red Devils this season.

“At the time, they were thinking about flying me back (from Eindhoven) and if I’d have flown back, I would probably have lost my leg because of the blood clots and stuff in the leg,” said Shaw, according to Sky Sports.

“I’ve got – I don’t want to talk about it too much – two scars down the side of my leg where they had to cut it open and pull them out because of how severe it was.

“But I don’t really care about that anymore. I feel really strong – and my right leg is exactly as it was before my leg break.”

Shaw also revealed that the leg break made him consider quitting football and that he only learned six months after the injury from a doctor that he could have lost his leg.

The 23-year-old has earned a recall to England’s squad with his good form and has revealed a mentality shift which has sparked his resurgence.

“In periods of time when things were going really good, that’s when I might have taken my foot off the pedal and got comfortable,” he admitted.

“Maybe at times I wasn’t carrying on to the next level and that’s where I’ve changed from a kid to a man and I have realised that.”