Neymar makes shock Premier League prediction

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has tipped Manchester City to win the Premier League and claimed that Liverpool won’t finish in the top four.

The Reds have made several high-profile acquisitions since last season’s fourth-place finish, bringing in the likes of Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho and Naby Keita.

However, the Brazilian forward has surprisingly claimed that they will finish lower than they did in 2017/18 despite their unbeaten start to the season four matches in, also leaving Arsenal out of his predicted top four.

“It’s very hard, it’s very difficult, but Manchester City will win it,” Neymar told the Express.

“Second will be United, third is Chelsea. Fourth is Tottenham.”

This prediction shocked Gerard Pique, who was close by at the time of the interview. However, Neymar confirmed: “No Liverpool.”

The 26-year-old has sporadically been linked with a move to the Premier League, but has got his second season in Ligue 1 off to a good start, netting four times in four games.