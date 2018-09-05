Klopp: Liverpool players not at their best yet

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players still have a long way to go to reach their top level, despite winning four consecutive Premier League games.

The Reds have been impressive thus far this season, beating West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Leicester City to top the league standings.

The boss insists #LFC are still short of their top level despite opening the season with four consecutive wins in the @premierleague.https://t.co/CRG2GviXG0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 5, 2018

However, Klopp reckons his charges have plenty of room for improvement.

“The players are not at their top level yet. That is because we are in the early part of the season. It is normal,” he told reporters.

“Everybody should know we have a lot of work to do still, but if they don’t then I have told them.

“When you win four times it sounds really crazy to say this, but it is still part of the pre-season for a very long time after the summer.

“From mid-September, we play every three days. So we do the work now, and this is how it is – it is normal that you are not quite at 100 per cent in the games.”

Liverpool will play seven games in three weeks, starting with Tottenham away on September 15. They then face Paris Saint-Germain, Southampton, Chelsea (twice), Napoli, and Manchester City, for a real test of their credentials.