Reds sweating on new Lallana injury

Adam Lallana has returned to Liverpool for treatment on a groin injury which has ruled him out of England’s opening two Nations League fixtures.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The 30-year-old pulled up in training with Gareth Southgate’s squad on Tuesday ahead of their games against Spain and Switzerland during the two-week international break.

Lallana returned to Liverpool after sustaining an injury in training.https://t.co/QBl3XoCFmD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2018

Lallana’s career has been plagued by injury since he joined the Reds from Southampton in 2014, and hamstring problems during the 2017/18 campaign led to his omission from Southgate’s 2018 World Cup party.

The Saints youth product earned a recall for this month’s Nations League double-header, but the Three Lions subsequently confirmed that he will play no part in their upcoming two matches.

Lallana is the second player to withdraw from national-team duty this week after Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling left the camp on Monday with a back issue.

He has managed just three minutes of action for his club in the new campaign, which came as a substitute at Crystal Palace on August 20.