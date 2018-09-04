Mourinho accepts suspended prison sentence and fine

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly accepted a one-year suspended prison sentence for tax crimes in Spain during his time at Real Madrid.

According to El Mundo, the 55-year-old has accepted the plea bargain after being accused by prosecutors of a €3.3 million tax fraud.

Mourinho has also reportedly agreed to pay a fine of €1.98m, 60 percent of the amount defrauded.

The Portuguese coach is not without his problems in England too, as United have picked up just six points from their opening four Premier League fixtures.

However, one positive for Mourinho is that as a first-time offender, he will not serve any time in prison.

Indications are that he has accepted a six-month sentence for each of the two crimes he was accused of – one in 2011 and the other in 2012.