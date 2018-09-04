Premier League 2018-19: Predicting the overachievers

The measure of success in the Premier League isn’t solely winning the Premier League title, but also finishing in the European places.

Teams like Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have always been in contention in recent yers for the league title while outfits like Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal are constant challengers to their throne.

This year, Jurgen Klopp’s men are putting up an early challenge to Pep Guardiola’s title reign which shows just how diverse the playing field is in the Premier League.

However, for neutrals and fans of the league in general, the Premier League is compelling as it does not only have action atop the table, but teams aspiring to be considered as one of the top six are constantly knocking at the doors, while the battle to avoid relegation has always brought out the best to teams aspiring to be big clubs one day.

While many teams realistically know where they stand and what their goals are for the coming season, there are also many who are considered dark horses and could surprise many if they continue to play they way they are early in the campaign.

Here are some underdogs that could do better than expected.

EVERTON

Considered so long as the smaller club near the Merseyside river, Everton have always been outside looking at when it comes to the top six of the competition.

Last year, the Toffees appeared to be a strong squad on paper with talents like Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun who were capable players but they had much difficulty in scoring goals.

In fact, they only managed 44 goals in 38 Premier League games. With that output, many could fathom them dropping down the table, but Everton finished eighth in the league thanks to decent defence which allowed only 58 goals in. However, if they managed to turn draws to wins and scored more than 44 goals then they certainly could have found better results in the league standing.

This year, the Merseyside club have retooled the team with players like Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne and Bernard. The addition certainly appears to address their lack of scoring from last season and it has looked to pay dividends early in the season. In four games, Everton already scored seven times.

Everton’s back line still looks solid as Kurt Zouma is still a great presence to have in leading the defence and their unbeaten run so far in the season is proof of that. Unfortunately, keeping goals out have been tough so far and if Everton manage to improve that, it will help them in the long run.

AFC BOURNEMOUTH

Another team which have certainly intrigued neutrals is AFC Bournemouth as they were impressive in the previous Premier League outing. This year, they certainly have sights set on improving once more and they have looked the part so far in the season.

Callum Wilson has a lot to do with the Cherries’ being a threat in front of goal as they have another potential scorer outside of Steve Cook and Joshua King. If they manage to convert their attempts into goals on a much more reliable state, things are going to improve for the team in their standings.

The main thing in question for Bournemouth remains to be their defence as they have already conceded a number of goals this season and are lucky enough to have only lost once in the Premier League so far.

The addition of Jefferson Lerma should be a big deal for the Cherries as the young defender can be the team’s future leader in defence and they can vastly improve as the season comes along. Asmir Begovic has also been solid so far for Bournemouth so there are only positive things to see so far in their season.

Finally, Bournemouth benefited from the summer as they were able to keep most of their core intact and even added Lerma to the fold. This gives the team the chemistry as they now know what to expect in the Premier League as they battle the bigger teams in the coming campaign.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Adding Newcastle United may be a big surprise to most given the state of the club at the moment. However, having a manager like Rafa Benitez in tow seems to be enough as the team stayed afloat in the previous season and managed to finish 10th in the league.

If that would have been other managers, Newcastle may have been in a relegation battle last season so 10th is certainly a good place to be. This year starts off sketchy, with the team 18th in the league and are winless in four matches.

The lack of movement in the transfer window also seems like a cause of concern given the fact that most of the teams were able to bring in a number of players to help their cause in staying in the Premier League. Benitez may still have faith with the current roster he has right now and the international break may be perfect for them to reconnect and find the chemistry enough to finally get the win they are looking for.

Talks of also possibly selling the club is likely to unsettle a lot of fans – with most hoping it happens so they can finally have the financial freedom they want to strengthen their team and also keep one of the better managers in the world.

They certainly have started slow and many people expected them to be where they are, but expect Rafa to push for the team as they continue to climb and stay in the Premier League against all odds.

WATFORD

As only one of three teams who have won as many Premier League matches as they have played this season, it is inevitable to find Watford in the list of teams who are likely to improve from last year.

In the same breath as Liverpool and Chelsea at the moment, the Hornets are third only because of inferior goal difference which speaks volumes on how much they have improved this season.

The emergence of Roberto Pereyra has also helped their cause and their star is already being tapped by big teams in Europe as he already has three goals to his names. Many expected the departure of Richarlison to be a huge blow to the team but Pereyra has certainly come out to show that they have their new star.

Outside of their attacking prowess, Watford seems to be a complete team as their defence have also performed well. Add the fact that Ben Foster appears to be a more reliable player for the team removes much of the unsureness within the club that was present last year.

Add the fact that Gerard Deuolefeu has yet to make his presence felt for the squad just shows how much potential the team has throughout the Premier League campaign. Surely the top teams are carefully keeping tabs on this team who appears to have everything covered for the most part.

If they are able to maintain their form, Vicarage Road should be one of the more exciting grounds to watch football in the coming months.