Matic: Mourinho is coping just fine

Nemanja Matic has backed Jose Mourinho, who he says remains ‘one of the best managers in the world’, despite seemingly feeling the pressure of being in charge of Manchester United.

The Portuguese boss has come under constant criticism for his team’s defensive style of play, inconsistent results, and subsequent rash dealings with the media.

Mourinho has always deflected pressure from his side’s but recent comments suggest the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is struggling to cope.

However, Matic disputes that, saying he remains confident in himself and his position with the Red Devils.

After a poor start to the Premier League season, United cruised to a 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

On his manager, Matic said: “He knows what he is doing, for sure. You probably know that also. It’s good for us.

“He is one of the best managers in the world, you know what he won in his career so that shows you everything.”

He added: “I think he is dealing very well with the pressure. That is why he is here at Manchester United. I don’t see any difference.

“He was very confident before the game [against Burnley] – he prepared it in a very good way.

“We knew where they could cause us problems with the long balls; that is why Marouane Fellaini played close to our defence, to stop the long balls.”