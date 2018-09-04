Foster feels sorry for Cech

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster admits he ‘feels sorry’ for Arsenal’s Petr Cech following his seemingly shaky start to the new Premier League season.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The Gunners’ shot-stopper has looked uncomfortable when trying to play the ball out from the back in recent games.

Cech came close to passing into his own net as he tried to clear in the clash with Manchester City before passing directly to Harry Arter against Cardiff this weekend.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live’s Monday Night Club, the Hornets man said: “Cech is one of the best goalkeepers the Premier League has seen but that really is not his game.

“He has spent his whole career playing one style of football and now, at the end of his career, he’s being asked to play another one altogether.

“His strong points have always been being big and commanding and making saves, but the way football is going now you almost have to be one of those Ederson-type of goalkeepers.

“For a lot of goalies, it really isn’t an easy thing to do.

“It’s going to take some time to get used to and I do feel sorry for him.”

Cech is expected to be comfortable with the ball at his feet under new Arsenal manager Unai Emery, but Foster has no such problems.

He added: “To be fair to [Watford manager Javi Gracia] he knows I’m OK with the ball at feet, but I’m very good at booming it 80 yards up the pitch. He is more than happy with me doing it the way I want to do it.”