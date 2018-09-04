Lacazette: Aubameyang friendship helps me perform

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that his friendship with teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has helped them click on the pitch.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

Gunners manager Unai Emery put both men in the starting lineup on Sunday, for the first time this season, and Arsenal went on to beat Cardiff City 3-2 with Lacazette and Aubameyang both scoring their first goals of the campaign.

Lacazette was delighted to get off the mark and was quick to give Aubameyang credit for bringing out the best in him on the pitch.

“When you’re friends off the pitch, it’s easier for you to play well together on it,” he told the club website.

“We work a lot in training, every day we work together and with the other players as well. Today it was good because I could assist his goal and it was a good finish from him.

“I wanted to start well and prove to the coach that I could be in the first XI,” Lacazette added. “I started for the first time this season, so I was happy. Even if we made some mistakes, I think it was a good game.”