Wijnaldum: Liverpool will need the whole squad

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says the Reds are going to need their whole squad to get through a busy period after the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges will be playing seven games in only three weeks with UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup fixtures added to their Premier League schedule.

Liverpool have also been drawn in a difficult Champions League group with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade, but Wijnaldum believes all the groups are tough.

“It’s going to be a really important period for us – not only because they’re big games, but also because we played a lot of games. I think in these kind of periods you need your whole squad,” He told the press.

“I don’t know why everyone was like, ‘Oh, tough group’. I think every group is tough.

“We know that Paris Saint-Germain is a good team, we played Napoli already in the pre-season and we won 5-0.

“But we still know they are a good team and there were situations in that game where there was stuff to deal with.”