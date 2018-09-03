Gracia: Deeney personifies Watford’s ‘spirit’

Watford manager Javi Gracia has praised the efforts of club captain Troy Deeney after the striker helped the Hornets to a 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Deeney scored his second goal of the Premier League campaign as Watford claimed their fourth consecutive win, to maintain their perfect start to the season alongside Liverpool and Chelsea.

Gracia has been impressed by Deeney’s workrate and finishing and has praised the 30-year-old’s ability to lead by example.

“He is the captain, he is the spirit and you can see he always tries to set an example and help everyone,” Gracia told the media.

“Today he has been very important and not only in scoring a goal. I said many times it is not only when the strikers score goals that they are important for us. They work during all the minutes and help us score goals.”

He added: “I arrived in January and from the first day he has hasn’t changed. He always wants to win, works a lot and tries to be a good example for the rest of the players as captain.”