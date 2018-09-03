Rashford apologises for headbutt

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has apologised for headbutting Phil Bardsley in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Burnley.

United bounced back from defeats to Brighton and Tottenham with victory at Turf Moor, with Romelu Lukaku netting twice in the first half.

However, the victory was somewhat overshadowed by a red card to Rashford after his headbutt on Bardsley just 10 minutes after his 61st minute introduction off the bench.

“Emotions got the better of me, I shouldn’t of reacted like that [sic]. Sorry to everyone at the club and all the fans,” wrote Rashford on Twitter.

Speaking to the BBC, United manager Jose Mourinho claimed that Rashford’s dismissal showed his inexperience.

“I don’t know what happened. I would say it was naive. It was a kid and a very experienced man,” he said.

“Bardsley’s been in the game for 20 years and Marcus is a naive boy.”

The 20-year-old is in his fourth season in United’s senior team after coming through the club’s academy.