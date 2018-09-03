Lukaku: United must build on Burnley win

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes the Red Devils will now show a different side of themselves after a confidence-boosting win over Burnley on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s charges came into the Burnley clash under massive pressure, following the 3-0 defeat at home against Tottenham, but they stood up to the challenge and clinched a 2-0 victory thanks to a Lukaku brace.

The Belgium international has now called upon his teammates to build on the victory and continue improving their performances as they aim to climb the Premier League standings. They currently occupy 10th position.

“In the first half we showed a lot of quality and in the second half we showed a lot of character and mentality,” Lukaku told MUTV.

“We have the mentality, but it needs to come out a bit more. That is what the manager wants and that is what we need to do.

“We needed the win, especially after back-to-back losses when we conceded three goals, which didn’t happen last season. We are delighted with the win and we have to move on from this.”

He added: “The people will now see a different side of us. Everything that we worked on in the last couple of weeks is coming out now – lots of quick passing, runs in behind, a lot of action and a lot of chances.

“As long as we create chances, we know we will score. We defended well, we tried to press the ball, the fans want to see that and we tried to deliver.”