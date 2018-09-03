Emery: Cech will continue playing out from the back

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has defended Petr Cech after the experienced goalkeeper failed to inspire confidence with another uncertain performance on Sunday.

The Gunners beat newly-promoted Cardiff City 3-2 in their Premier League clash but Cech had a difficult outing which saw him make a few crucial mistakes which could have led to goals.

Under Emery’s instructuions, the former Chelsea goalkeeper has been asked to distribute to his defenders but he has thus far been unable to do so effectively, while often relinquishing possession.

“He has experience. He is intelligent. He is doing what we want, to build up our job on the pitch,” Emery told a news conference.

“It’s very important for me to continue doing this and to keep improving.

“If you play long balls every time, you lose personality, you lose moments on the pitch. So, for that, we take a little risk, but when you break this risk and break their [the opposition’s] pressing on the pitch, you can find space to attack.

“For that, it’s clear maybe you can do one mistake, like today, but we need to continue with this personality.”