Pochettino: Watford defeat is a ‘wake-up call’

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed his frustration after the north London outfit lost 2-1 at Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs were flying high after thrashing Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in the previous game, but Pochettino believes his players failed to come back down to earth to put in the hard work needed to beat the Hornets.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an own goal to give Spurs the lead in the 53rd minute, but goals from Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart clinched victory for Javi Gracia’s men.

“After you win the game [against United] I think you need to respect more this competition,” Pochettino told the press. “We need to show more respect to this competition. You need to compete much, much better.

“I think it is a wake-up call for everyone to say ‘come on, we need to compete’. We need to talk about how to improve. We need to be better. And in March and April and the beginning of May, if we are there, then OK, now we are a contender.

“Before we talk, we need to show that we are contenders. How do you show? Winning. And the only way to win a game is to give your best.”