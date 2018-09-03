Paul Scholes returns to play 11th tier match for Royton Town

Several amateur footballers were given the surprise of their lives when they found out they would be sharing the pitch with Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

The 43-year-old decided to step in and lace up his boots after Royton Town turned up at Stockport Georgians for their Manchester Premier League match on Saturday short of one player.

Royton manager Mark Howard told the opposition that they would be drafting in the father of one of their regulars – but what he didn’t mention was that the father in question was none other than Scholesy himself.

Paul Scholes playing in the 11th tier of English football today! ⚽ 🎥 @LMonsterAds pic.twitter.com/e6m1TTgyXU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 1, 2018

“We had eight or nine of our senior players missing and Paul said he’d be happy to help out if we were ever short as his son Arron plays for us,” said Howard.

“It’s great for the league. He raises the level of those around him by 10-15% and opponents don’t want to look stupid in front of him.”

As if I’ve just played against Paul Scholes😧 — will (@willcallan_) September 1, 2018

Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns with United and was capped 66 times for England, suddenly found himself playing in the 11th tier of English football.

“Usually these sort of games attract 40 or 50 people but there were a lot more there when word got out that he was playing,” said Royton chairman Gary Leeming.

“I can’t imagine Stockport Georgians have ever had so many people on their car park.

“We were down to the bare bones. He’s 43 now but he’s still got that magic wand and he was absolutely fantastic for us.

“He obviously has a lot of media commitments but he occasionally trains with us when he can and is still a great player.”

Unfortunately, Scholes could not inspire his side to victory. They lost 1-0 but remain fourth on the table.