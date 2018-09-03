Mourinho dedicates Burnley win to Woodward

Jose Mourinho dedicated his side’s 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday to under fire Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The Portuguese made the gesture after Woodward was targeted by a United fan group before the match as a plane flew over Turf Moor with a banner that read: “Ed Woodward, A specialist in failure.”

United responded to criticism following defeats against Brighton and Tottenham with a strong performance as two first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku saw off Sean Dyche’s side, despite a Paul Pogba penalty miss and a red card for Marcus Rashford.

Asked about the protest after the match, Mourinho paid tribute to Woodward.

“You know, in the match I am not looking to the sky unless I am asking something for the guy to give me help,” he said. “I didn’t see planes but Ed Woodward won this afternoon. He won 2-0.”

Quizzed on whether he was happy, the Portuguese replied: “I am, and I think some of you must be disappointed because it would be much better if we lose. But I think the performance was very good and very good since the first ball we touched.

“I think after 10 minutes we were playing so, so well, and we were losing quite easy chances that I had a double feeling. I had a feeling of more Tottenham can happen but also a feeling that playing this way we have to win.

“Then we should kill the game much earlier, we should win the match for a bigger result, but the performance was very good, very solid and important points.”

He added that the positive reaction of fans following last week’s 3-0 loss to Spurs had been crucial.

“I think we start winning this match because of Old Trafford after Spurs. We lose at home, if the fans react bad, the team loses confidence, the week is not a good week, the team feels pressure and the next match is even more difficult. We lost at home, the fans were amazing to the team, the team understood that the direction was good, the result was bad.

“The week was not a sad week. It was a very good week of work and we started the week as you saw. Then the fans of course were together with the team, especially in the way the team was playing and I feel a bit sorry that we didn’t score a couple of goals in front of them because that would be magic for them.”

He also defended Rashford, but admitted that the young forward had been naive in the face of provocation by Burnley’s Phil Bardsley.

“Moss [referee Jon] had a good game, really,” he added. “I think the same of the two assistants and in that action the only thing I can say is that probably the experience of Bardsley, with 20 years of football, against the impulse and naivety of a guy that is on top football for about three years but is still a young kid. Harsh? I don’t know, you could give a yellow card for both and keep going.”