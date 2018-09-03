Lukaku double downs Clarets

Manchester United returned to winning ways on Sunday as they held on with 10 men to beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Burnley 0 Manchester United 2

Lukaku (27′) heads United in front

Hart produces a string of fine saves

Pogba (68′) penalty kept out by Hart

Rashford (71′) given marching orders

Match Summary

The Clarets were second best on the day as Romelu Lukaku scored a goal in each half to hand Jose Mourinho’s side a deserved victory, although they played the final 19 minutes with just 10 players after Marcus Rashford was shown a straight red card for an apparent headbutt on Phil Bardsley.

Full Report

Manchester United made a bright start and threatened three times in the opening 10 minutes, as they looked to snap a two-match losing streak in the league.

Jesse Lingard curled a shot inches wide of the right post from 18 yards out in the third minute after good link-up with Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the final third.

Luke Shaw tested Joe Hart at his near post with a low strike from 19 yards out moments later, while Lingard missed the target with another curler on 10 minutes after Sanchez found him in a pocket of space outside the box.

The Red Devils went on to boss proceedings and took a deserved lead on 27 minutes. Sanchez collected the ball on the left and clipped an inviting cross to the back post for Lukaku to head past Hart.

They went close again nine minutes later from a counter as Lukaku played a one-two with Sanchez before drawing a smart save out of Hart from inside the area.

David De Gea was called into action for the first time on 43 minutes, although Dwight Mcneil’s deflected strike from long range presented a routine save for the Spaniard.

United were firmly in the driving seat at the interval, though, after Lukaku struck again in the final minute of the half. Lingard’s initial shot was blocked and the Belgian lashed the ball home from eight yards out when the rebound fell kindly for him.

Sean Dyche’s troops improved in the second half to put the visiting defence under more pressure, although Hart had the first save to make on 56 minutes as he comfortably gathered Sanchez’s volley that was hit into the ground from 18 yards out.

De Gea was required to save Chris Wood’s header at the back post from Mcneil’s cross on the left seven minutes later, before a drilled effort from Shaw was parried behind by Hart on 66 minutes.

The visitors could have put the game to bed two minutes later when Aaron Lennon brought down Rashford inside the area, but Paul Pogba’s penalty was saved by Hart, who pushed the ball onto the left post and away from danger.

United were then reduced to 10 men moments later as Rashford received his marching orders for reacting to Bardsley’s kick on him off the pitch. However, they nearly scored again on 74 minutes when Lukaku was played in on the left, only for Hart to produce another good save.

After Sam Vokes headed a free-kick from the right over the crossbar on 75 minutes, Lukaku should have completed his three-goal haul four minutes later having powered past Ben Mee to run through on goal.

But the defender recovered brilliantly to deny the burly striker a clean shot from an angle on the left after he went around Hart.

The hosts finished strongly and Vokes forced De Gea into a good save with a header at the back post on 82 minutes, before Ashley Barnes scuffed a first-time volley well wide of the right post from 19 yards out in the final minute.

De Gea preserved his first clean sheet of the season at the death with a sharp save to push away Vokes’ header, with Matej Vydra failing to hit the target on the rebound.