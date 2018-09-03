Spurs stung by determined Hornets

Watford showed grim determination to come from a goal behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Watford 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Doucoure own-goal opens scoring

Deeney pulls Hornets level

Cathcart completes comeback win

Spurs suffer first loss of the season

Match Summary

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half and Spurs needed a massive stroke of fortune to take the lead in the 53rd minute through a Abdoulaye Doucoure own-goal.

Javi Gracia’s side fought back admirably, though, and drew level through Troy Deeney in the 69th minute before Craig Cathcart scored the winner seven minutes later.

Full Report

Despite the two clubs only registering a single shot on target each during the first half, it was nonetheless an intriguing 45 minutes of football.

The tense nature of the match and the intense midfield battle more than made up for the lack of chances.

However, both teams were guilty of wasting possession in the final third and it was clear that would need to be resolved if this match was to have a winner.

The spark that would ignite the contest would come eight minutes after half-time break when, after a scramble in the box, the ball broke for Lucas Moura on the right-hand side. The Brazilian pulled the ball back into the six-yard box and onto the chest of the retreating Doucoure and into his own net.

It seemed to be a desperately unlucky stroke of fortune for the hosts but would ultimately become the catalyst of their revival. They appeared to be a completely different team after the goal and Spurs could barely keep up.

Chance after chance flew toward the visiting goal and it seemed only a matter of time before the Hornets would get back on level terms. They even almost absolute revenge when Toby Alderweireld steered a defensive header towards his own goal, but it came back off the crossbar.

Thankfully for the Watford faithful, their dependable captain would come through for them once again, pulling them level in the 69th minute. Jose Holebas whipped in a dangerous cross from a free-kick on the right and Deeney got ahead of his man to nod home.

Noting their dominance in the air, the hosts began to bombard the opposition penalty area and would benefit once again seven minutes later. Holebas was again the provider, this time from a corner, and Cathcart benefited from some lazy marking on behalf of Moussa Dembele to find himself free in the box to power home the winning goal with his head.