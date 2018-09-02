Alisson: I’d be arrogant not to learn from Leicester mistake

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has admitted that although playing out from the back is part of his game, he needs to learn from his mistake against Leicester.

Alisson lost the ball to Kelechi Iheanacho, whose cross then led to a Rachid Ghezzal goal. However, the Reds still managed to win the game 2-1.

“I am angry that I made a mistake that put the team in a difficult situation,” the Brazil keeper told ESPN Brasil.

“When one person makes a mistake, it affects everyone and everyone fought back together. We have to improve still but the result is what matters at the moment.”

The former Roma stopper claimed that the backpass he received from Virgil van Dijk prior to his error was a poor one, but admitted he could have dealt with it better.

“It was bad judgement, I made a mistake reading the play. I didn’t get a very good pass [and] we talked about that in the dressing room and I spoke to Virgil. It wasn’t a good pass but I could have just kicked it long,” he said.

“I wanted to keep playing and keep the possession [and] now everyone is going to analyse that. I’m not going to be stupid and make the same mistake. We have to learn from our mistakes.

“It is part of my game [playing out from the back with his feet] but I am not going to be arrogant to stand here and say I’m going to keep doing it. We have to learn from our mistakes.”