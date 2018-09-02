Herrera: We’re all behind Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has insisted that Jose Mourinho’s squad is fully behind him despite their poor start to the Premier League season.

United were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Monday night and Herrera has admitted that the following day was a difficult one for the team.

“It was a bad Tuesday to be honest because we couldn’t find an explanation,” he told Sky Sports, although he added: “I couldn’t say it has been a bad week because of what we did.”

Reports of conflict between Mourinho and some of his players — most notably Paul Pogba — have circulated in the media recently, but Herrera has insisted that the Portuguese manager has the backing of the team.

“Of course,” he said when asked whether or not this was the case. “Because the success of the manager is the success of every player.”

United will look to return to winning ways against Burnley on Sunday at Turf Moor on Sunday, with kick-off set for 15h00 GMT.