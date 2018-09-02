Guardiola denies having problems with Sane’s attitude

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has denied reports that he is disappointed with winger Leroy Sane’s attitude after dropping him for the 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Guardiola explained that he left the German out not because of any issues with him, but because he wanted to give Phil Foden a chance in the matchday squad.

“Last game Phil Foden was not in the squad,” Guardiola told his post-match press conference. “I was so sad with Phil as I am with Leroy now.

“We have six strikers and I decided to play with two strikers, we have two wingers plus another one on the bench.

“That’s why we decided this game he wouldn’t be there. In the next games he will be ready to play.

“He played 10 minutes [against Wolves], he tried. He was not precise but he tried.”

When asked whether or not he was happy with Sane’s attitude, the former FC Bayern München and Barcelona boss said: “Yes.”

Sane will be hoping to feature when City return to action against Fulham on 15 September following the international break.