Sarri: Chelsea can get even better

Chelsea can still improve despite winning all four of their Premier League games so far this season, said coach Maurizio Sarri.

Second half goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard gave the Blues the win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea are now level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table heading into the international break.

Sarri, who took over after Chelsea finished 30 points behind champions Manchester City last season, said he was pleased with the win although he insisted there were still things that could improve

“I’m very happy with 12 points in four matches. But I always think we can do more. We can improve,” said the former Napoli coach.

“I think now for us it’s better to think of the next match. Because the gap at the beginning was 30 points. I think it’s very difficult to cover this gap in only one season.”

Sarri also had some kind words for Marcos Alonso, who he said had impressed him greatly so far this season.

“Alonso, at the moment, this position at left-back is maybe the best in Europe,” said Sarri.

“Physical qualities at a top level, I think. He’s doing very well in the offensive phase. But I also think he can improve in the defensive phase.”

“If he improves that, he could be the best left-back in the world.”