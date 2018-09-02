Klopp: I expected Alisson mistake

Jurgen Klopp said he expected keeper Alisson Becker to make a mistake at some point this season after the goalkeeper’s howler saw Liverpool endure a nervous final few minutes during their 2-1 win at Leicester on Saturday.

The Reds were cruising at 2-0 midway through the second half thanks to first-half efforts from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino when Kelechi Iheanacho robbed Alisson near the goalline and found Rachid Ghezzal, who scored.

Fortunately for Alisson and Liverpool, the mistake didn’t cost them, something that Klopp was obviously happy about.

“It was always clear it would happen,” said the Liverpool boss. “It needs to happen so that it will not happen again. Football is a game where a lot of mistakes happen but that one was a big one.

“We still want to use him but maybe Joe Gomez could have cleared the situation, Van Dijk for sure could have, and if Alisson cleared the ball with his first touch everything is fine.

“It’s best game to do it because we won the game, we’ve ticked that box. We know we are still adapting to each other – don’t use him in the wrong moment. He’s an option for us, not the solution.

“No goalkeeper in the world should dribble in that situation but he did it but it’s all OK.”

On Liverpool’s performance, Klopp added: “Result-wise it could not have been better, performance-wise we can improve. The start showed how good we can be. It’s still early in the season and we are not 100 percent stable.

“We are the deserved winners and that’s the only thing I’m interested in.”

Meanwhile Alisson, who conceded his first goal for Liverpool, seemed to have learnt his lesson, promising their will be no repeats.

“I’m not going to be stupid and make the same mistake.”