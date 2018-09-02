All square between Everton and Huddersfield

Philip Billing and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were the goal scorers as Everton and Huddersfield played out to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Everton 1 Huddersfield Town 1

Zouma comes close

Billing opens scoring

Calvert-Lewin equalises

Pickford denies Mounie

Match Summary:

Despite Everton dominating early proceedings, it was Philip Billing who opened the scoring as he put Huddersfield ahead after Dominic Calvert-Lewin inadvertently headed the ball towards him and he finished calmly.

Calvert-Lewin made up for his mistakes just two minutes later as he did well to header home a good cross from Lucas Digne to equalise for the home side.

Full Report:

It was a lively start to the match and Stuart Attwell set an early precedent as Billing picked up the first booking of the match in just the fourth minute for his challenge on Kurt Zouma.

Zouma then had the first chance of the match ten minutes later as he got the better of Billing once again before firing a low shot that went wide of the right-hand post.

Everton continued to dominate, and Tom Davies managed to pick out his captain Seamus Coleman who had a lot of space ahead of him but eventually dragged his shot wide.

Just before the half hour mark, a good counter attack from the Toffees saw Cenk Tosun give himself a bit of space with a neat piece of skill before lashing a powerful shot inches wide of the post.

Despite not having a lot of the possession, it was Huddersfield who opened the scoring through Billing. Chris Lowe’s corner was inadvertently flicked on by Calvert-Lewin towards Billing who finished well from five-yards out.

Calvert-Lewin made amends for his mistake immediately as he netted an equaliser less than two minutes later. Digne delivered a great cross and Calvert-Lewin did well to get ahead of Mathias Jorgensen to header past Lossl, who got a hand to it and should have kept it out.

The goal seemed to give Everton the spark they needed as they dominated Huddersfield for the rest of the half, but they could not find a goal to take the lead as the half ended with both team’s level terms.

Huddersfield started the half well and Steve Mounie had a go from 25 yards out, but Jordan Pickford managed to save the effort, gathering the ball on the second attempt.

After a quiet period of play, Ademola Lookman almost created a great chance in the 75th minute his low cross almost found its way to Tosun and Calvert-Lewin who were lurking at the far post.

Everton almost found a late winner as a Baines corner was headed back across goal by Zouma, but Tosun who had managed to get away from Terence Kongolo couldn’t deliver the final touch as Marco Silva and his side had to settle for a draw.