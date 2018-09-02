Chelsea beat Bournemouth to maintain perfect start

Two late goals from Eden Hazard and Pedro handed Chelsea a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth to maintain their perfect start to the 2018/19 season.

Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

•Gosling (15) heads wide

•Wilson (29) goes wide

•Alonso hits post

•Pedro scores

•Hazard doubles the lead

Match Summaryy

The Blues were made to sweat by Eddie Howe’s side that created more goal scoring chances in the first half.

Marcos Alonso had Chelsea’s best chance in the first half hitting the post from a cross played into the box by Alvaro Morata. However, they scored two goals in the second half to seal the points.

A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc) on Sep 1, 2018 at 9:10am PDT

Full Report:

The Cherries, who were unbeaten before the visit to Stamford Bridge, looked motivated and took the game to Chelsea in the first half.

The visitors looked dangerous on set pieces and with two of their best chances falling on the path of Daniel Gosling in the first twenty minutes of the match, but the big defender was let down by poor finishing.

Callum Wilson also had a great opportunity after making a good run behind Chelsea’s defence in 29th minute, but was also let down by composure inside the penalty box.

Maurizio Sarri’s side finished the first half the stronger of the two teams and were unlucky not to take the lead on the 45th minute.

Marcos Alonso hit the post with a powerful shot from a ball that was played into the box by Alvaro Morata.

The Cherries continued to frustrate Chelsea in the second half leading to back-to-back changes by the Italian mentor in trying to break the stubborn Bournemouth.

Alonso had another opportunity in the 54th minute from the box, but Asmir Begovic was up to the task to keep his side in the game with a good save.

Sarri introduced Olivier Giroud and Petro taking off Alvaro Morata and Willian.

The change worked immediately as Pedro found the back of the net against the run of play to give his side the lead.

A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc) on Sep 1, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

The Spaniard showed composure getting past defenders before finding the back of the net with a powerful shot that gave Begovic no chance of making another save in the 71st minute.

Hazard doubled the lead in the 85th minute after combing well with Alonso and got the better of the Bournemouth goalkeeper from close range to make it four wins in a row for the Blues.