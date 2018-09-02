Traore bags dramatic late winner for Wolves

Adama Traore came off the bench to score an injury time winner as Wolves recorded their first win of the season, beating West ham 1-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

Patricio denies Anderson

Antonio comes close

Patricio keeps out Yarmolenko

Traore seals win in stoppage time

Match summary

Both goalkeepers had a busy opening 45 minutes as Rui Patricio kept out Felipe Anderson and Michail Antonio while Lukasz Fabianski made a great save to deny Matt Doherty.

West Ham had their chances in the second half, but it was to be Wolves’ day as Traore came off the bench and beat Fabianski with a great finish to bag all three points.

Full report

Felipe Anderson almost got West Ham off to the perfect start as the summer signing beat a clutch of defenders before firing a low shot that forced a good save out of Patricio.

Fabianski then had to be alert to make a good save after Doherty almost managed to blast Wander Costa’s pass into the top corner, but Fabianski tipped the effort over.

West Ham grew increasingly frustrated as they struggled to keep hold of the ball and Ryan Fredericks went into the book in the 25th minute after a poor challenge on Diogo Jota.

After the 30-minute mark, a poor header from Willy Boly gave Robert Snodgrass a chance to have a go from inside the box, but the midfielder could only find the side netting.

Just before half time, Wolves had a rare chance as Raul Jimenez tried to find Jota before the ball fell back to the striker who then attempted an ambitious volley which went wide as the teams went into the break with the score line level at 0-0.

West Ham started the second half with a change of personnel as Snodgrass gave way for Andriy Yarmolenko, who had a great chance as he forced a brilliant save from Patricio. The striker rose at the far post to header a cross back across the line, but the Portuguese keeper managed to claw the ball off the line.

The game began to open up a bit and Wolves came within inches of taking the lead as substitute Lohner Bonatini looked sure to score but for Fabianski who made himself big to block the effort.

Jimenez should have given Wolves the lead after Doherty picked him out by the penalty spot, but somehow the Mexican forward couldn’t put it on target.

On the other end, Arnautovic showed his class as he got behind the Wolves defence before cutting inside of Coaty and firing a fierce shot which went straight into the onrushing Patricio’s face and away.

In the 93rd minute, it was Traore who finally broke the deadlock as the substitute made the most of the lay off by Bonatini to blast a shot past Fabianski and give Wolves their first win of the season.