Brighton fight back to claim a point against Fulham

Brighton and Fulham played out to an entertaining 2-2 draw in Saturday’s Premier League encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton 2 Fulham 2

Schurrle (43′) gets first

Mitrovic (62′) adds second

Murray (67′) pulls one back

The striker (83′) levels from the spot

Match summary

Brighton had the better of the play in the first half but went behind in the opening 45 minutes. The away side made it 2-0 in the second half.

The home side responded and were able to claim a point as Glenn Murray completed a brace.

⏰ All over at the Amex – Murray's brace sees Albion come from two goals down to secure a point.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lPOigc5GSR — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) September 1, 2018

Full report

Brighton started on the front foot as expected and came close in the 12th minute after good work from the left by Pascal Gross. His cross picked out Lewis Dunk though his header at the far post was cleared by Denis Odoi.

Gross was proving to be the most dangerous attacking threat for the hosts though soon after Solly March slalomed past two defenders, before seeing his strike well blocked by Alfie Mawson.

Just before the 20 minute mark the away side hit back as Andre Schurrle’s left-footed cross was slightly behind Aleksandar Mitrovic, though his header was not threatening.

In the 24th minute Brighton had a great chance to take the lead as Anthony Knockaert played in Murray and he was hauled down by Luciano Vietto in the penalty area.

Gross stepped up to take the penalty before seeing his attempt brilliantly saved by Marcus Bettinelli. Two minutes later Murray nearly spared his blushes from the resulting corner as he glanced a header just wide.

Despite the Seagulls enjoying much of the play it was the visitors who hit the front just before the break. Jean Michael Seri played a superb through ball to Schurrle, who swiveled and shot into the bottom left corner.

A post shared by Brighton & Hove Albion FC (@officialbhafc) on Sep 1, 2018 at 7:57am PDT

After the interval, March spurned a great chance to level when he was through on a goal after a good pass from Davy Propper. After going one-on-one with Bettinelli, the player thrashed it a yard over the bar.

Just after the hour mark Mitrovic made them pay as he picked up the ball on the right-wing, before driving towards the goal and arrowing off a strike.

It was well saved by Mathew Ryan before falling to the Serbia international who tucked home the rebound. Five minutes later Albion pulled one back. Knockaert picked out Murray in space in the area and he slotted home under Bettinelli.

In the 78th minute Jurgen Locadia forced a decent save from Bettinelli after Martin Montoya’s cross from the right, though his header lacked power.

In the 83rd minute Mitrovic gave away a needless penalty as he inexplicably brought down a ball with his hand in the box. Murray stepped up and sent a convincing spot-kick into the corner.

There were no further alarms as it ended 2-2 at the Amex.