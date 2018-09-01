Liverpool edge Leicester to maintain unbeaten run

Liverpool maintained their impressive start to the new season with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Mane (10) converts fine pass from Robertson

Alisson (22) denies Gray

Schmeichel (42) denies Salah

Firmino (45) doubles the lead

Leicester (62) gets one back

Ghezzal gets one for Leicester

Match Summary

Jurgen Klopp’s side took dominance of the game from the word go and broke the deadlock as early as the 10th minute of the match.

Sadio Mane got between Leicester’s defenders to put his side ahead after the good work by Andrew Robertson down the left flank.

The Reds, however, conceded for the first time this season as a howler by Alisson handed the Foxes an easy goal in the second half.

Full Report

Both teams were comfortable on the ball in the opening minutes of the game before the visitors scored an early goal to eventually take control of the game.

Andrew Robertson was having a fine game down the left flank and got the better of Leicester’s defence to find an unmarked Sadio Mane for the opening goal.

The Senegalese international got past two defenders to put his side ahead in the tenth minute.

The home side could have found their way back in the 22nd minute, but Alisson made a good save to deny Demarai Gray from netting the equalizer.

Liverpool continued to boss the game going into the late stages of the first half and came close to increasing their led through Mohammed Salah, but with Kasper Schmeichel up to the task in goals for the Foxes.

However, the Danish goalkeeper could not do anything to stop an unmarked Firmino from making it 2-0 for Liverpool in the 45th minute.

Firmino punished the home side from a lovely corner kick by James Milner as the Reds took a comfortable lead going into the half-time break.

Liverpool continued to boss the game in the early exchanges of the second half, but failed to create clear goal scoring chances like they did in the first half.

A blunder by Alisson after a poor back pass from Virgil Van Dijk, brought Leicester back into the game in the 62nd minute.

The home side pressed hard on Liverpool forcing them into a defensive error, as the big Dutch defender played a weak pass to his goalkeeper, who tried to dribble his way past Kelechi Iheanacho, but with the Nigerian winning the ball from his feet to set-up unmarked Rachid Ghezzal in the box.

The Algerian grabbed the opportunity with both hands with a goal to bring his side back into the game as the Reds conceded a goal for the first time in four matches.

Liverpool were able to hold on to their 2-1 lead to make it four victories from their four opening matches of the 2018/19 season.