Lucas: I had to be patient

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura says he had to be patient and wait for his chance before he could prove his worth in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The Brazilian forward joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in the middle of the 2017/18 season and it took him time to settle in London.

However, Lucas has been impressive in the new season scoring three goals including a brace in Monday’s 3-0 win over Manchester United.

He admitted that it was not easy for him to adapt to life playing in the English Premier League, having arrived at Spurs in the middle of the campaign.

Lucas told Sky Sports: “I arrived in the middle of the season so it was not easy to play and to adapt to the new game.

“When I arrived they said to me that it is a longer project. If they can pay £25m, it is not for nothing.

“So I needed to believe, be patient and await my opportunity and always be positive. I had to respect the decision of the coach and to work hard. I did that and I think I understand the philosophy of English football now and I am enjoying the opportunity to show my quality, that I can help the team.”

The 26-year stated that he was over the moon to net a brace in the 3-0 victory over the Red Devils.

Lucas added: Yes, I cannot explain what I am feeling in this moment. To score two goals at Old Trafford against Manchester United is a big moment. It is so special for me, even more, because the last seven months in Paris was not so good and now I am playing. I am helping my team-mates, scoring goals, I am so happy.

“We did a very good job together. I think it was the result of our work because we work hard every day here and we deserved this victory. For me, it was an unbelievable game. The last time I played two games in a row for 90 minutes was more than a year ago. So I’m so happy for this moment, but it is only the beginning, I need to keep working and helping the team.”