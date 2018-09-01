Emery denies rift with Ozil at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes that Mesut Ozil is a top player for the Gunners, and he denied having an argument with the midfielder.

Reports had suggested that Ozil and Emery had a training ground bust-up and speculation intensified when the Germany star sat out of the side’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United last weekend.

However, it later transpired that the 29-year-old was not available due to illness rather than any spat with the Spaniard.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Throughout my career, I have respect for the media, for newspaper, radio, TV, but there are a lot of people in the media and at not every moment is the information real.

“It isn’t true the news. It’s easy for me to say it’s not true, our one is true, and I need to be quiet or say it.

“For me, that is one thing; I don’t stop during my career for everything that the news says about me or the players.

“But in this situation with Mesut Ozil it is clear, he is OK, he has the commitment we want, he is a very important player for us and we want to help him to give us the best performance in each match and each moment.”

The player returned to training earlier this week and is expected to be in the squad to face Cardiff City in the Premier League on Sunday.