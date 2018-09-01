Pep refuses to judge Jose over comments

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will not judge Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho for saying he deserves respect for winning three Premier League titles.

Mourinho has come under pressure after United suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur, which leaves the side in 13th position in the English top flight.

The Portuguese mentor stormed out of his post-match press conference following the 3-0 defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford on Monday, and claimed he deserved more respect for his title wins while at Chelsea.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: “I said many times I don’t judge. Of course, we are judged for the titles we get now, especially if you have won titles as it can work.

“There is no doubt about his quality – I have never doubted that in the past, I won’t now. But it is not only the titles.

“I have said many times, for example with myself, I have won at amazing clubs with amazing players, but if that had not happened I would not have won titles.

“But there are many many managers who don’t win titles who are excellent. That’s why on one side it happens because you have something special to win titles but the other side managers are so good it is not necessary to win because good clubs, good players sustain you.

“In many circumstances, the manager cannot control it. That does not mean they are not good.”