Klopp explains the ‘oldest law’ of football

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that scoring goals wins matches while keeping clean-sheets is what wins titles.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The Reds have started the Premier League campaign in almost perfect fashion with three victories.

In addition, the side have scored seven goals and are yet to concede in 2018/19.

The Merseyside-based outfit has the opportunity to continue their winning ways when they meet Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Klopp won Germany’s Bundesliga title on two occasions in 2010/11 and 2011/12, conceding just 22 and 25 goals respectively.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s always like this, I think that’s one of the oldest laws in football.

“Scoring goals wins you games but not conceding wins you championships. That’s really pretty old but still very true.

“You can be the best team in the world offensively, but if you constantly conceded two or three goals [per game] then it’s just not possible to win all of these games.”