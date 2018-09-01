Schmeichel signs on with Foxes

Premier League winner Kasper Schmeichel is targeting more success with Leicester after penning a five-year contract extension at the King Power Stadium.

The Denmark international has developed into one of the league’s best goalkeepers over the years and played a key role in the Foxes’ maiden title triumph three seasons ago.

After helping his country reach the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup, Schmeichel was heavily linked with a move away from the East Midlands club.

But the 31-year-old put the rumours to bed on the final day of the European transfer window by signing a new long-term deal until 2023.

“I’m very happy to be here for many more years,” Schmeichel told the club’s official website. “I’ve spent the majority of my career at Leicester now and had some amazing times here, so hopefully we’ll have some more.

“I’ve felt at home at this club from day one, so I’d like to thank the fans for the support they’ve given me and also the owners, who’ve played a huge part in my career.

“I want to bring more success to this club as I’ve loved every minute and hopefully we can keep going in the right direction.”