Defiant Mourinho insists he is still one of the best

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will still be one of the greatest managers in the world even if he doesn’t win the Premier League with the Red Devils.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

Mourinho was in a combative mood in his pre-match press conference for the league clash at Burnley on Sunday, after coming under fire following the 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham.

Asked what it means to him to manage a club like Manchester United, Mourinho told the press: “I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world but I’m also one of the greatest managers in the world.”

A journalist then asked the Portuguese tactician if he would consider himself a great manager even if he doesn’t win the Premier League with United. Mourinho replied: “Of course.

“Did you never spend time reading the philosopher Hegel? He said: ‘The truth is in the whole. It’s always in the whole that you find the truth.’

“Do you ask the same question to the manager that finished third in Premier League last season or the manager that finished fourth or fifth?”

He continued: “I had great success last season and that’s probably what you don’t want to admit.

“Two seasons ago we had a fantastic season because we won the Europa League. We won it because it was our level. We are the last team in England to win a European competition.

“I have won eight titles. I’m the only manager to win in Italy, Spain and England.

“Not small titles, proper titles, and my second place last season was one of my greatest achievements in football.”