Preview: Leicester City v Liverpool

Leicester will look to arrest Liverpool’s fine run of form with all three points from their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Premier League

Date: 1 September 2018

Game week 4

Kick-off: 13H30 (BST)

Venue: King Power Stadium

Referee: P. Tierney

Assistants: D. Cann, A. Holmes

Fourth official: A. Marriner

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Leicester City 90 33 20 37

Liverpool 90 37 20 33

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City 30/12/17 (Premier League)

Liverpool goalscorers: M. Salah (52′, 76′)

Leicester City goalscorer: J. Vardy (3′)

Players to watch:

With Jamie Vardy missing this tie as he serves the last of his three-match suspension following his red card against Wolves, Leicester could look to the talents of James Maddison to lead the line against Liverpool. The 21-year-old has impressed during his limited time on the pitch for the Foxes this season, following his switch from Norwich, and netted an opening day goal.

Liverpool’s main man is Mohamed Salah and he scored both goals the last time these two sides met. The Egyptian has two goals already this season, although his teammate Sadio Mane has three this season and looks to be a man inspired for the Reds.

Team form and manager quotes:

Claude Puel’s side lost their opening Premier League clash to Manchester United, but have since won three games, beating Wolves and Southampton in the league and Fleetwood Town in the League Cup last time out.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges are on a winning run, beating West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, without conceding a goal.

Ahead of the game, Puel reflected on his side’s injury status, saying: “There are no fresh injuries.

“It is just Matty James (Achilles) who will not be available and all the other players are fit.”

Klopp added: “You can see Claude (Puel’s) work is now paying off at Leicester. They have changed the style a bit. It is good football they are playing and are full of confidence especially after the last result (v Southampton).

“I am fine with what I’ve seen so far but Leicester will be different. The midfield is really strong. Looks good, defensively line played together for a while.”

Klopp is not interested in the bigger picture as he prepares the Reds for a ‘real fight’ with @LCFC.https://t.co/lAu5lciCVj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2018

Team news:

While Vardy misses out for Leicester with a suspension, James remains sidelined with his Achilles problem, and Caglar Soyuncu is not fit enough for duty.

For Liverpool, Dejan Lovren continues his rehabilitation from a pelvic problem and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long-term injury absentee.