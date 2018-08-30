Fredericks: West Ham must dominate Wolves

West Ham United full-back Ryan Fredericks says the Irons should aim to make a statement by dominating Wolverhampton in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

Manuel Pellegrini’s charges are still without a league win this season, having lost against Liverpool, Bournemouth, and Arsenal in their first three games but Fredericks believes they are capable of much more.

Wolves impressed in the Championship last season and ran away with the title as they finished nine points clear of second-placed Cardiff City. However, Fredericks remains bullish about West Ham’s chances.

“At Championship level, Wolves were very good,” he told the club’s official website. “They had a solid back line with three solid centre-halves and two wing-backs who joined in all the attacks, which they are doing again in the Premier League.

“They’ve got creative players in the forward line who can create goals and score goals and interchange play quickly and then the boy Ruben Neves in midfield who can pick a pass from pretty much anywhere.

“I’m sure they will give a good account of themselves in the Premier League this season and they’ll be one of the clubs looking for a solid finish in mid-table.

“We’ll go out and we’ve got good enough players to beat anyone in the Premier League, as the manager says, but Wolves are definitely opponents who will think they will finish around us in the table, so we need to go out there and dominate.”