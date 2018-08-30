Silva eager to keep Sandro at Everton

Everton manager Marco Silva says he believes in Sandro Ramirez and hopes to hold on to the forward amid interest from La Liga side Real Sociedad.

The 23-year-old was given a starting berth for the Carabao Cup second-round clash with Rotherham on Wednesday, and helped the Toffees claim a 3-1 victory by setting up Gylfi Sigurdsson for the opening goal.

Sandro seems eager to push through a loan move to Sociedad before Friday’s transfer deadline, but Silva remains hopeful that the Spaniard will stay at Goodison Park.

“I believe in him, he is a fantastic professional so his performance is not a surprise,” Silva told the press after the win over Rotherham.

Asked if Sandro will leave, Silva replied: “You will have to wait. I have to repeat again, even if I know something will happen with him in the next hours, Sandro is a player I would like to stay in our squad because he is a player I believe in.

“But like he showed to me again tonight, he is a very good player, even not in the position he likes to play more. Tonight he plays on the side and is a fantastic professional.

“Sometimes the players want to play more, they want to play in a certain position but it is not easy to keep all of them and there will be a big competition between all of them, it is not easy to play in our starting XI for all the players, not just Sandro, and he wants to play.

“Last season for him wasn’t the best. We will see what happens.”