Italian magic: Three reasons why Chelsea can win the Premiership

When Antonio Conte won Chelsea the league in his very first season in England, very few would’ve predicted on what’s to unfold in the future. All the dreams, high hopes turned into nightmares for Chelsea in 2017-18 season. Not only did they fail to defend their crown, they failed to reach the Champions League group stages as they finished fifth. Conte lost his job.

In came another Italian to replace him, namely Maurizio Sarri. With just three matches into the season, it’s still early days to predict things. The pre-season favourites Manchester City and Liverpool have started off brilliant. And it’s mainly these two teams that the pundits or bookies have their money on to win the league.

But perhaps, a little less spotlight has been shed on Chelsea. With three wins from three, Maurizio Sarri has slowly but surely started to ease the Blues into believing in themselves after some horror show last season. But Chelsea look like a proper team now that can really look City in the eye and challenge them for the league. Today, we’ll look at the top three reasons Chelsea can win the league this season.

No ‘Favourites’ tag

Chelsea looked like the team to beat in Conte first season. But they looked like an almost Sunday League one in his second, which ended up being his last in England for now. Decision to sack Conte went into various layers. It wasn’t a purely footballing decision. There were a lot of frictions between Conte and Roman Abramovich. The sacking of Chelsea’ long term technical director Michael Emenalo was a serious issue. With all these non-footballing issues plaguing the club, it’s easy to see why Chelsea couldn’t stay focused last season.

But that’s all gone now with a new coach in charge. After last season’s awful showing; multiplied by City, Liverpool’s performances last and in this season, Chelsea aren’t on many people’s lips to win the League. This is where the trump card is for Chelsea. To put into perspective, it’s like England in the Russia World Cup. Not much expectations. And with that, Sarri can build the team as he wants. And with the fans looking for a decent season and not heaping on the title winning pressure, Chelsea can really display their full power as they go in bid to upset Guardiola and Klopp’s men.

Top stars staying on

Throughout the summer, Chelsea fans demanded more signings for an improved showing in the upcoming season. But they weren’t getting what they wanted. Add the never ending speculations regarding Hazard, Willian, Morata, Luiz’s future; Chelsea looked like a team in transition. Fast forward a month, and one is bound to say it’s looking much much better for Sarri’s men. Not only did ‘The Blues’ stop all the aforementioned stars leaving, they did go big. To replace the outgoing Thibaut Courtois, Chelsea broke the world record fee for a goalkeeper to bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Alongside Kepa, Chelsea also wrapped up a big signing in the shape of Mateo Kovacic, on loan from Real Madrid. In Sarri’s much hyped ‘Sarri Ball;, there lacked a need of proper ball playing midfielder for Chelsea. But that’s not the case anymore. After Conte’s sacking, most of the players understood the potential exciting times lying ahead of them in the near future. And Sarri’s appointment increased the bar. Players understood the ambition Chelsea have to become the best of England once again.

Italians’ brilliant debut season record in the Premier League

Italians and The English Premier League- they go hand in hand. Ever since its invention, Italian managers have made a name for themselves. And there’s something about Chelsea’s Italian managers and their debut season. Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte won them the league in their debut seasons. While another Italian, Roberto Di Matteo won Chelsea their first and only Champions League title till date.

One may say that these are mere numbers. Which is understandable to some point. But the way Sarri has started this season, Chelsea look really good. Sound in defense, lethal in attack. With ‘Sarri Ball’ being incorporated into Hazard and Co., Who’s to say fond memories of an italian manager in their first season in England for Chelsea won’t return come May next year?