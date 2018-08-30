Sarri Ball explained: Why Chelsea fans should be very excited this season

23rd August, 2015. Maurizio Sarri’s debut for Napoli as their head coach. Against Sassuolo, Sarri’s men took the lead within just three minutes. Marek Hamsik scored the first goal of Sarri’s Napoli era.

Now, it’s rather natural that Napoli would take the lead over Sassuolo. But what’s interesting was the magnificent buildup to the goal. It started from the very back when keeper Pepe Reina passed onto defender Vlad Chiriches. The ball moved on, until a shot across the goal from striker Gonzalo Higuain came off of a Sassuolo player, only for Hamsik to fire home the opener.

Napoli ended up losing the game. But the buildup to Hamsik’s goal was something that could not be ignored. The total play was quite different. It involved passing, but at a high tempo. Similar to some extent, but certainly can’t be labelled as Tikitaka. And it also included some serious pressing, although not as intense as Jurgen Klopp’s Geggenpressing. This is something Napoli and Serie A fans grew accustomed to for the last three years. As time went on, it had a name. The world met ‘Sarri Ball’. So, what exactly is it?

Maurizio Sarri has always been known for his attacking football. He was never too shy to show his attacking prowess against the big boys. While that mentality might not always have bore fruit, he did boost his reputation a great bit. His understanding of the game has been compared with that of a Philosopher. Many of his players, present or former, have hailed the Italian’s philosophy of beautiful attacking football. Under him, Napoli was one of Europe’s most entertaining teams. And in Chelsea, he’s already showing signs of replicating the exact entertainment in England as he did back in his homeland.

Basic formation wise, ‘Sarri Ball’ includes the formation of 4-3-3; something that goes hand on hand with Chelsea’s current squad. The most efficient player of ‘Sarri Ball’ back in Napoli was Jorginho. With his unreal passing efficiency, the Italian didn’t just pass without an intention. His intricate threaded passes to Hamsik and Co. were an absolute treat to watch. With all these brilliant qualities, it’s no surprise that he was one of the hottest prospects in this transfer window. Sarri joined Chelsea. And he didn’t waste a single moment in bringing home his, perhaps, the most vital cog. And the results are there. Against Newcastle, Jorginho set the record for third most passes in a Premier League match (158). The entire Newcastle team made just 131 passes. It’s clear to see why Jorginho holds the cards in ‘Sarri Ball’.

Passes completed in the first 30 minutes at St. James’ Park: • Jorginho: 61

• Kovačić: 46

• Newcastle: 44 Maurizio Sarri’s side with nearly all of the ball. pic.twitter.com/8gd7fsaVB4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 26, 2018

Coming back to the point, the quite interesting philosophy includes some serious pressing. What’s more intriguing is that when in possession, Sarri’s men press even then. This forces the defenders to panic, seeing a bunch of marauding opponents coming towards them. And the results are there. If you watched Napoli’s matches since Sarri joined, there were a lot of defensive lapses from their opponents, resulting in them scoring goals. In Sarri Ball, the back four is relatively simple. The goalkeeper has to be great with his feet. Explains why Pepe Reina was Napoli’s number one for so long. A solid centre back pairing, with two fullbacks with their stamina in absolute pinnacle condition. Back in Napoli, the duo of Elseid Hysaj and Faouzi Ghoulam were brilliant under the Italian. They combined defense with attack so effectively. And let’s not forget the sea of Napoli pressing that almost always had to be seen to be believed.

In midfield, it’s almost a 1-1-1 division among the three midfielders. One stays back most of the matches, intercepting possible attacks and helping out the defenders. That ‘destroyer’, if you may, must also have the ability to orchestrate an attack with proper distribution. This is the role played by Jorginho for Sarri’s Chelsea. In front of him, plays N’golo Kante. Known as one of Europe’s best defensive midfielders, Kante is really excelling in this new and advanced role handed to him by Sarri. Much similar to Pogba’s role for France, Kante is contributing in goals and assists. He’s already scored for Chelsea against Huddersfield. Besides this advanced role, Kante also tracks back to help out Jorginho; making up one of the most defensively strong midfield duos in England this season. In front of Kante, will play Kovacic. The man signed on loan from Real Madrid, is as perfect as it gets in terms of individualism for Sarri. Brilliant ball control, speedy dribbles, proper vision- Kovacic has all the attributes Sarri Ball needs in the missing piece of the puzzle, the creative mdifielder.

Up front, it’s rather same. Two speedy wingers and a lethal finisher. With Willian, Hazard and Morata; Sarri already has what he wants. Combination between the midfield and the attack is absolutely vital for Chelsea’s success in Sarri Ball. The pressing game needs to be on point for Sarri Ball. That’s the most important thing. If the attack loses possession, Sarri demands them to track back and help out the defense to mop up the attack. Sarri Ball was on full display for Chelsea against Arsenal during Morata’s goal. From the back to Morata finishing it off, Chelsea have shown that they’re ready for Sarri Ball. And with the main man in charge, Chelsea fans can lie await in some seriously exciting time in terms of entertaining football. And with an obviously upgraded squad from Napoli, Sarri may very well start adding up silverwares in his trophy cabinet.