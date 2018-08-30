Martial on verge of new 5-year deal at Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Anthony Martial about a new five-year contract.

Martial has one year left on his current deal, and United can choose to extend it by another year.

If a deal is complete, it would mark a stunning turnaround for a player that has long been linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

The news has sparked speculation that the player is trying to outlast manager Jose Mourinho, who is under pressure following United’s poor start to the season.

No one can doubt Anthony Martial's commitment to Manchester United if he's really willing to sign a long-term contract under a manager that doesn't fancy him. He might think he can outlast him, but that's still a massive commitment to make if it happens. Great for the club. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 29, 2018

Anthony Martial is set to sign a new five year contract at Manchester United in belief he can outlast José Mourinho at the club. [times] — UnitedReview (@TheUtdReview) August 29, 2018

Earlier this summer the player’s agent told media that the 22-year old forward was desperate to leave in search of more playing time.

Tottenham were reported to be interested, with Mourinho looking at Willian and Croatian World Cup star Ivan Perisic as possible replacements.

Mourinho has had a troubled relationship with the player and criticised him for not returning to United’s pre-season tour after the birth of his son.

A transfer was apparently scuppered by United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who wanted Mourinho to persevere with Martial.

Martial joined United from Monaco for £36 million in September 2015.

The France international has made just one appearance this season, when he was taken off after an hour of the 3-2 defeat at Brighton.

He was left out of the matchday squad for Monday’s 3-0 loss to Tottenham.