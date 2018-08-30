Rose: Pochettino has faith in me

Danny Rose fully expects to stay at Tottenham amid reported interest from Paris Saint-German ahead of the European transfer deadline on Friday.

The 28-year-old left-back lost his place to Ben Davies in the first team last season after picking up a knee injury during the festive period, which kept him on the sidelines for a month.

Rose was included in England’s squad for the 2018 World Cup and made five appearances in Russia, although Davies was once again preferred for Spurs’ opening two games of the new Premier League campaign.

The Leeds youth product had been linked with a move to Schalke earlier in the off-season, while PSG are reportedly considering a swoop in the final days of the transfer window.

But after Rose started in the 3-0 win at Manchester United on Monday, he revealed that Mauricio Pochettino is relying on him to do a job for the team this term.

“The manager (Pochettino) has spoken to us all a couple of weeks ago and said everybody starts from zero,” the defender said.

“We all have to start again trying to impress him and that’s great. We all go again. I’m good. I’m not listening to the speculation about my future.

“If I’m here past Friday, which I’m expecting to be, which will be great, I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve at the end of the season.

“Me and the manager have had a conversation over the phone, as well as two one-hour meetings over the last couple of weeks.

“We’re both aware of the situation. [Monday’s game] was massive for me that, even though there is speculation, he still trusts and believes in me to put me into such a massive game, a game where he didn’t need to change anything.

“For me, over the last four or five years we’ve worked together, that is probably the biggest thing he has done for me. I was so shocked in the meeting before we arrived.

“I thought there was going to be a change, but never did I think that it was going to be me coming in.”