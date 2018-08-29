Mendez-Laing out for three months

Cardiff has suffered a blow with the news that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be sidelined for up to three months.

The 26-year-old suffered a knee injury during the Premier League draw with Huddersfield over the weekend.

Following the Bluebirds’ 3-1 League Cup loss to Norwich on Tuesday, Cardiff manager Neil Warnock revealed the extent of the injury, which could have been a lot worse.

He said: “He has done his posterior cruciate ligament, which is good news, my physio says, because if he had done his anterior that’s all season.

“Whereas [with a posterior cruciate ligament injury] he will probably hopefully be back in December. It will be about three months.”

Mendez-Laing is a former Wolves youth who has also played for Peterborough United (loan), Sheffield United (loan), Portsmouth (loan), Shrewsbury Town (loan), Cambridge United (loan) and Rochdale.