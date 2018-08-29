Toure: ‘Close to signing’ for a new club

Yaya Toure is reportedly on the verge of joining a club in London after his agent revealed the former Manchester City midfielder has completed a medical.

The 35-year-old left the Citizens at the end of last season and is currently a free agent.

Dimitry Seluk Tweeted that a deal was close: “Toure has passed a medical in London. Yaya is close to signing a new contract.”

Toure has over 100 caps for the Ivory Coast and has previously played for Beveren, Metalurh Donetsk, Olympiacos, Monaco and Barcelona.

He was previously rumoured to be on his way to West Ham, but that has since been dismissed by the Hammers.