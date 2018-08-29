Howe: Bournemouth can not let Defoe leave

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has made it clear that he will not allow striker Jermain Defoe to leave, amid interest from Nottingham Forest.

Forest, who compete in the Championship, are allowed to make loan signings until Friday and have expressed their interest in bringing Defoe to their club before the deadline.

🎯 Rollin back the years in training. And feeling razor sharp ahead of this weekend… #JD18 pic.twitter.com/PkvKouC9SI — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) August 21, 2018

However, Howe insists the Cherries can not afford to loan out the experienced striker as that would leave them with too few options up front.

Howe told the Daily Echo: “I’m not going to let anyone go. Our squad is our squad. I’ve said before it’s not huge on numbers.

“We have 22 established, first-team players and with a couple of injuries at the moment, Jermain is a valued member of our squad.

“We only have four strikers and that’s not many so there is absolutely no chance (of him leaving).”

Bournemouth thrashed MK Dons 3-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and will face Chelsea in their next Premier League game on Saturday.