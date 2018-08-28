Rudiger: Chelsea will keep improving

Antonio Rudiger believes it is a good sign that Chelsea are winning their games despite being in the process of learning new manager Maurizio Sarri’s system.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The Blues have won all three of their opening Premier League fixtures, beating Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, but Rudiger admits there is much room for improvement.

“At the end of the day, the three points are more important because the performances will come definitely,” Rudiger said. “If I [look at] this game and the game against Arsenal in the first half and the last 20 minutes, we’re improving.

“Game-by-game I think it’s getting better and that’s our target. Before the internationals, we’ll try to win all of our games and then come back after and go on.”

Chelsea’s next league encounter will be against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Liverpool, Tottenham, and Watford are the only other teams to have won all their games thus far.