Kane: Beating United gives Spurs ‘huge belief’

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is delighted to have three wins from three games in the Premier League after thrashing Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Monday.

Spurs took advantage of a make-shift United defence, which featured a back-three of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Ander Herrera, and punished their mistakes to clinch a famous victory.

Kane broke the deadlock shortly after the half-time break, before Lucas Moura doubled the lead two minutes later and completed his brace in the 84th minute to secure three points.

“Whenever you’re playing in these games away from home the first goal is so important,” Kane told Sky Sports.

“We got it and then we punished them.

“We didn’t play great in the first half. We’ve done well to come in at 0-0 and we said we had to step up the tempo.”

The victory sees Spurs surge up to second position in the league standings with three consecutive wins. They trail Liverpool only by goal difference.

“Three wins out of three – it’s been a fantastic start,” said the England international.

“That’s the only way we’re going to win the league. We haven’t started well in previous years, we’ve dropped points here and there and then we’ve had to play catch-up for the rest of the season.

“The top six is so strong now you have to stay up there, you have to stay at the top all the way through. The only way to do that is to come to places like this and get the three points.

“This will give us huge belief. We’re not getting carried away of course.”